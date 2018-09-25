‘Witches Ball’ To Benefit SAF

OSWEGO, NY – The Zonta Club of Oswego has teamed with a number of area businesses to host a bewitching evening of fun to benefit Oswego County Opportunities Services to Aid Families program.

The Zonta Club’s Witches Ball will be held October 26 from 7 to 11 p.m. at Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center in Oswego.

Sponsored by The Oswego Speedway, Novelis, and Mystic Music Entertainment the “Witches Ball” will host a number of vendors offering a variety of products and services including: pendants and crystals from Mary Siver; Hope Springs Arts and Wellness; henna tattoos by Chey; LuLaRoe with Crystal Mason; Reiki services and more.

Open to those 18 and older, the event is a Halloween party featuring dancing to the sounds of Mystic Music Entertainment Service, Costume contests, Tarot card and feather readings, fortune telling, psychic mediums, and much more.

Proceeds from the ball will help aid SAF, the domestic violence and rape crisis program for Oswego County.

SAF program served approximately 600 victims and survivors in 2017 and provides support and advocacy for victims and survivors of domestic violence in Oswego County.

For more information on the Zonta Club of Oswego’s “Witches Ball,” sponsorship opportunities, or Zonta membership inquiries contact them via email at [email protected] or visit Zonta Club of Oswego on Facebook.

Pre-sale tickets may be purchased on the Facebook event page; Zonta of Oswego’s 2nd Annual Witches Ball, for $15.

Tickets will also be available September 27 at the Oswego Farmers’ Market on West First Street at the Witches Booth.

A limited number of tickets will be available at the door for $20.

OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.

A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

Did you know? It’s OCO!

