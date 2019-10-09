Woman Charged With 33 Counts of Animal Cruelty

MARTVILLE = State Police arrested Amy M. Grandazzo, 43, from 205 Martville Road in Martville, for 32 counts of NYS Agriculture and Markets Law §353: Overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance (class “A” misdemeanor) and one count of §357: Selling or offering to sell or exposing diseased animal (unclassified misdemeanor)

On September 4, State Police responded to 205 Martville Road to interview the complainant, who traveled from Rochester regarding the purchase of an eight-week-old puppy, (1/2 Dalmatian and 1/2 pitbull), from Grandazzo.

She was also concerned about the health of the other dogs at that residence.

The complainant stated that she took the puppy to the vet and the puppy tested positive for a highly contagious and potentially fatal canine disease, Parvo.

The puppy was also diagnosed with roundworms which are easily spread from dog to dog and harmful to their health.

On September 13, State Police, along with the town of Hannibal Animal Control Officer, executed a search warrant at 205 Martville Road and seized 21 dogs of numerous ages and breeds from the residence.

Nine tortoises and two prairie dogs were also seized.

All animals were seized without incident and were turned over to Animal Control Officer Theresa Penfield for medical treatment and veterinary care.

On September 27, Grandazzo was charged with 32 counts of animal cruelty and was released on an appearance ticket to appear in the town of Hannibal Court on October 8 at 6 p.m.

