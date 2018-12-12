; Wrestlers Show Teamwork Off The Mat To Help Community

OSWEGO – The Oswego High School boys’ varsity wrestling team learned that many hands make light work and a good team bonding experience.

At the Salvation Army in Oswego, the boys joined coach Michael Howard and Salvation Army Capt. Heather Odom to sort and pack nonperishable food items for the nonprofit’s annual holiday initiative.

Capt. Odom said she was so impressed last holiday season with the students’ drive and willingness to help people in need that she invited them back again to expedite the packing process.

Each team member manned a table where they put canned fruits and vegetables, cereal, boxed side dishes and a treat for each family signed up for the program.

Much like an assembly line, the process ran smoothly, effectively and efficiently.

Howard said that is what he likes to see in a team and it was good for the wrestlers to see the importance of teamwork in the community to help others in need.

Thanks to their efforts, several families in the Oswego and Fulton locations will enjoy a traditional holiday feast. Capt. Odom said the food boxes will be paired with a turkey or ham closer to the holidays.

Howard said his team’s volunteer event wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Oswego City School District Athletic Director Rhonda Bullard and additional wrestling coaches: Jason Roy, Steve Bradish, Shawn Nayer and Thomas Spedding.

