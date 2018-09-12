Youngest Fulton Students Adjust With UPK Orientations

FULTON – To help its youngest students adjust to beginning their education, the Fulton City School District recently offered Universal Pre-Kindergarten orientation events.

Accompanied by their parents or guardians, groups of four-year-olds gathered in their respective elementary buildings of Lanigan, Fairgrieve, Volney and Granby to be introduced to a classroom environment.

The events also helped their families better understand how the transition from home to school would work.

At Volney Elementary, after the new students found their cubbies to hang their backpacks, they flocked to the variety of toys and immediately began making new friends.

Those social and fine motor skills are just a couple of the many items that will be highlighted throughout the 2018-19 school year.

All orientation events provided a rundown of the process of the half-day program, pick-up and drop-off procedures, what to bring, what students will learn and busing – a new component.

Heather Witter, FCSD Director of Literacy and UPK, said transportation is provided for UPK students when they turn four years old.

Students in the AM session will ride the bus to school with students in grades kindergarten through six, take a special mid-day bus home and then pick-up the PM class.

Busers in the PM class will ride the bus home with students in grades K-6.

The cost of transportation for this school year is covered by a grant.

Witter said there are some UPK spots still available, so if local families have a child who will be four on or before Dec. 1 and would like to register their child, they may pick up a registration packet at the district office: FJHS, 129 Curtis St.

That office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays to Fridays. Packets are also available on the district website, www.fultoncsd.org.

The district’s community-based UPK program is offered in partnership with the following providers: Oswego County Opportunities- Head Start, Pinnacle, Fulton YMCA and First Step Universal Pre-K.

