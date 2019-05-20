Youth Career Summit Scheduled

OSWEGO – The 2019 Youth Career Summit will be held Tuesday May 21 at SUNY Oswego’s Lanigan Hall.

The format for the day consists of six rotations twenty-five minutes each.

The event starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 12:30 p.m.

The day consists of an introduction video at 8:30, lunch at noon and student drawing at 12:45.

We request buses arrive at 8:30.

CITI Public Safety students will be on hand to direct buses and New Visions students will be guides.

Please enter through the main entrance.

The summit is an exciting opportunity for eighth grade students from school districts across Oswego County to explore career interests, discuss specific education and experience needed, and learn about opportunities in the community to meet those needs.

The event is a collaboration between SUNY Oswego Office of Business and Community Relations, the Workforce Development Board of Oswego County, CITI and the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau.

Participants Include: Cornell Cooperative Extension; Oswego City-County Youth Bureau; CITI; Oswego County Human Resources; Oswego County Opportunities; CNYAHEC Mash Camp; New York State Police K9; SUNY Upstate University; US Army; US Army National Guard; US Navy; US Air Force; US Marines; Workforce New York; Exelon; Sunoco; Oswego County Reality Check; Arise; Oswego County Office for the Ageing; Huhtamaki; National Grid; Oswego County Federal Credit Union; City of Oswego Police and Fire; SUNY Oswego Campus Police; Oswego County Attorney’s Office; Menter; Oswego County Sheriff; NY Agricultural Education and FFA; Onpoint for College; Town of Oswego; SUNY Oswego; Carpenters Local #277; Oswego County P-TECH; Plumbers and Steamfitters Local #73; Oswego County Prevention Coalition; and more.

