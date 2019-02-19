8th Annual Wings and Things Fest Set

OSWEGO, NY – The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County will hold its 8th annual Wings & Things Fest, its largest fundraising event of the year.

The festival is scheduled for March 2, at Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center from 5 – 9:30 p.m.

With a $45 ticket, attendees will help us raise funds for the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County while enjoying various chicken wing recipes along with this year’s new category, the ‘and Things’ category which allows participants to create a chicken related recipe to present at the festival.

Food sampling is provided by local restaurant favorites.

Attendees will also enjoy beverage sampling by Eagle Beverage, fun raffles, music by 3 of a Kind, and great times with your community.

Attendees will be joined by 9 local celebrity judges, including Mayor Billy Barlow, 93Q personality Ellie Cruz, Good Guys Barber Shop barber Liam Shaugnessey, Sherriff Don Hilton, and more.

Roughly 1,000 abused children are helped by Child Advocacy Centers around the country daily.

And in 2017, 3,200 child abuse cases from Oswego County were reported to the State Central Registry.

More than 500 of those children utilized the service of the CAC.

While 1 in 7 girls and 1 in 25 boys are sexually abused by their 18th birthday, still only 1 out of 10 reports the abuse.

We provide all of our services to in one building so the affected are not sent to multiple places after the abuse.

The services that we provide range from forensic interviews, medical exams, victim advocacy, and mental health services.

We bring agencies and services together in one child-friendly setting that is non-threatening and physically and psychologically safe for children of all ages.

In doing so, the intent is to minimize unnecessary interviews of children and the discomfort and embarrassment that talk about abuse can cause. The CAC also provides community outreach and efforts to aid in the prevention of child abuse throughout Oswego County.

Tickets for the Wings & Things Fest are sold through Eventbrite.com.

The Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center is located at 26 E First St., Oswego.

More information for the event can be found at www.oswegocac.com or by contacting Rachael Demling from The Events Company at 315.473.0826 or [email protected] Sponsorship packages are available starting at $375.

