A Good Time For A Great Cause

OSWEGO – Since 2010, Tunes for Tots has been on a mission to provide toys to every child in need in Oswego County.

TFTs has also given thousands of dollars away in gift basket prizes and provided an entertaining evening with the sole purpose of making a difference in our community.

On Wednesday, December 11, between 5 – 10 p.m., the Tunes for Tots group will once again be hosting their annual event at The American Foundry, 246 W. Seneca St.

This year’s show will be kicked off by Mike Place, then Double-V, Long Time Coming, Dirtroad Ruckus and The Billionaires.

Unique to this year, the Tunes for Tots group will also host an after party with John McConnell performing from 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. at The Sting, 49 W. Bridge St.

Both of these events are free to attend as long as you donate a brand new, unwrapped, non-violent toy for a boy or girl younger than 15.

All toys collected will be turned over to the Toys For Tots organization of Oswego County for distribution.

Cooney’s Tunes for Tots continues to receive an overwhelming amount of support from the community.

And, with your help, we will be sure to reach the goal of collecting

2,000 toys this year!

