AAA Warns Motorists to be Prepared for Winter Weather

Due to forecasted winter weather and poor travel conditions, AAA Western and Central New York is anticipating extremely high call volume in coming days.

In such situations, we prioritize service requests in an effort to assist members who are in dangerous roadside conditions first.

AAA advice to motorists:

• If you are in an emergency situation, don’t hesitate to call 911 for assistance. If you are at home or in a safe location, we appreciate your patience as we try to ensure the safety of those on the road in extremely cold conditions first.

• If a driving ban goes into effect, please obey it. We may be unable to provide service in areas that are under travel bans. Please refer to 511ny.com, or your town or county website for further information.

• If possible, stay home. If you really don’t have to go out, don’t. Even if you can drive well in the snow, not everyone else can.

• If you do travel, make sure you have adequate gasoline in your vehicle. Always try to have at least half a tank or more in the winter.

• Try to avoid driving when visibility is poor. If you must drive, keep your speed low, use your low-beam headlights, and pull off to a safe spot if conditions worsen.

• Request emergency road service online at AAA.com

