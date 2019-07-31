Airport, Actually

To The Editor:

Oswego County Airport is a state of the art airport serving as an integral part of the Federal Transportation System.

We currently have 76 aircraft based on the field and are classified as a General Aviation Airport.

In addition to relieving congestion at larger airports by accommodating all types of General Aviation aircraft, the Oswego County Airport also serves many of our local businesses and corporations.

Many of our local industries fly executives and clients in and out of our facility.

We also serve many of our local First Responders by providing a quick, safe and easy facility to operate out in the event of emergencies, as well as provide a convenient training area.

The Oswego County Airport is very fortunate to receive federal funding through the FAA in order to maintain a safe environment for all who utilize our facility.

The latest of this is a $1,284,200 grant to rehabilitate a 95,000 square foot aircraft apron that has exceeded its useful life.

Most of these funds are generated through fees on commercial ticket sales rather than tax dollars.

This apron rehab will include full depth pavement removal and replacement along with the updates of electrical, plumbing, NAVAIDS and pavement markings.

This apron is one of the first things many visitors to Oswego County will see and the rehabilitation will provide for a much more appealing and safer experience to our facility.

This apron rehab project is immediately adjacent to where a new terminal building is to be constructed in 2020.

The new terminal building is largely funded through a NYSDOT grant in the amount of $1,080,000 and will serve to modernize the experience of visitors to Oswego County.

This new building will provide greater public access as well as provide a much needed facelift to our facility.

Along with these projects, the airport was fortunate enough to receive $865,000 to construct a new 10-bay T-hangar at our facility.

This award will allow for the construction of a new row of hangars to facilitate the storage of 10 additional aircraft at the airport.

In addition to more aircraft, the airport expects to see an increase in revenue through rental fees and increases in fuel sales.

These projects along with a commitment by the county to bring a new sewer district past the airport, and initiatives including field trips by local schools and opening up the airport to the public with events such as pancake breakfasts and Airport Day (August 3), have proven great successes for the airport and aviation as a whole.

Many members of the next generation are being introduced to an entirely new field that they were unaware of previously.

Gov. Cuomo, who recently announced the State of New York’s commitment to Oswego County regarding the grant for the new 10-bay hanger:

“New York’s airports represent the front door to our local communities and are critical to facilitating tourism and business development. A world-class airport is crucial to regional economic growth, and by investing in the modernization of our local airports we are creating vibrant communities where people want to live, work and play.”

I agree.

James Weatherup

Chairman, Oswego County Legislature

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...