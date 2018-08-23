Amboy Crash Victim Identified; Accident Still Under Investigation
Aug 23, 2018
OSWEGO – The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the driver killed in a one-car motor vehicle crash that occurred on Sunday, August 19, on State Route 183 in the town of Amboy.
The driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Louis Watkins of Camden was killed when his 2002 Volkswagen left the roadway, rolled over and struck several trees.
Watkins was pronounced dead at the scene.
His passenger, 20-year-old James Thompson of Mattydale, was transported to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash is still under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.