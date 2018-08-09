AmeriCorps Member Plans Cats and Snacks

OSWEGO – Oswego County AmeriCorps service member Frances DeFilippo and the Oswego County Humane Society will host a pet food drive to benefit the Humane Society and its many cat and dog fosters.

On August 17, between 2 and 6 p.m., bring a pet food donation, come play with adoptable cats and kittens and have some delicious snacks.

This “pawsome” event will take place at the Oswego County Humane Society, at 29 W. Seneca St., Oswego.

The Humane Society currently is in need of cat food and cat litter.

But, any donation will help the Humane Society and our “fur-riends.”

This is the closest thing to a Cat Cafe in Oswego.

Come be in the middle of our kitten cuddle puddle.

It would be the “cat’s meow” if you’d join us.

