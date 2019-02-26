Annual Make It Happen 20k Race Series Kicks Off April 6

OSWEGO, NY – The second annual Make It Happen 20k Race Series will kick off on April 6 in Oswego.

The “Make It Happen 20k Race Series” combines the traditional 5k races of the Oswego County Autism Task Force, Oswego Little League, Oswego Health Foundation, and the Buc Boosters, into a 20k series.

Participants compete in all four individual events to determine an overall race series winner.

The overall winners are based on age group divisions and race time results from the combined four individual races.

According to event organizers, runners can still register for the individual races, however, and not necessarily participate in the 20k series.

Participants are encouraged to visit www.lightboxreg.com and do an event search and register for the individual 5k races listed below, or a convenient registration link for the entire race series has been established at http://www.lightboxreg.com/makeithappenraceseries_2018

The race dates are as follows:

April 6 – 4th annual OutRun Autism 5k Run/Walk

June 1 – 5th annual Oswego Little League 5k Run/Walk

August 10 – 4th annual Run for Your Health 5k Run/Walk

TBA – 4th annual Go Bucs 5k Run/Walk

“The response to last year’s inaugural Make It Happen 20k Race Series and the community partnership between Oswego County Autism Task Force, Oswego Little League, Oswego Health Foundation, and the Buc Boosters was outstanding,” said Make It Happen Committee member and Buc Booster President Sean Callen. “The participation and registration numbers were strong, and the overall feedback was positive for this unique race series.”

“Our registration is now open for 2019 and we will continue to work through details and new ideas to make this year’s event a success,” he added.

Registration is available on line at http://www.lightboxreg.com/Makeithappenraceseries_2019.

The first race of the “Make It Happen 20k Race Series,” the “4th annual OutRun Autism 5k & Breakfast of Autism Champions,” will kick off April 6 at 8:30 a.m. with a Kids Fun Run, followed by the 5k event all taking place in front of the Press Box Restaurant on East First Street in Oswego, with awards to follow.

The event, which has drawn nearly 100 runners and walkers annually, will support the Oswego County Autism Task Force, a non-profit organization that seeks to enhance the lives of those touched by Autism Spectrum Disorder in Oswego County.

The participants of the 5k race represent families, caregivers, teachers, service providers, siblings, friends, and children themselves on the Autism spectrum.

For additional information, please contact Make It Happen Committee member Leo Babcock at (315) 456-9507.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...