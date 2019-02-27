Annual Oswego County 4-H Tack Sale Planned

The annual Oswego County 4-H Tack Sale will be held March 16, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Central Square Middle School, 248 State Route 11, Central Square.

The benefits of the sale go towards the 4-H educational horse programs held throughout Oswego County.

The tack sale provides individuals the opportunity to sell and buy horse equipment and like-new riding apparel for their growing equestrians.

There will be riding clothes of all sizes, saddles, bridles, and other horse equipment and apparel.

This is a great opportunity to shop for bargains and to sell equipment no longer in use.

The Oswego County 4-H Tack Sale is looking for consignments of new and used tack, riding apparel, horse trailers, horse drawn equipment, etc.

All items need to be clean and in good condition.

4-H reserves the right to refuse items that are not clean or safe.

Tags and consignment sheets can be acquired in advance by calling the Oswego County 4-H Program at 315-963-7286.

This makes the check-in process much faster and easier.

There is a $7.00 handling charge for each consignment sheet.

Each sheet lists up to 26 items. A 12% commission is collected on all sold items.

No charge for unsold items.

Consignments will be accepted on March 15 between 5 and 9 p.m. at Central Square Middle School and from 7 until 9:15 a.m. the morning of the sale.

No consignments will be accepted after 9:15 a.m. on March 16.

All consignment checks will be mailed from the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office following the sale.

There are spaces in the hallway available for vendors that are interested in selling their wares to the public.

Preregistration is required with a $25 set-up fee.

If you need any further information, contact Debbie Holliday, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County at 315 963-7286.

Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities and provides equal program and employment opportunities.

