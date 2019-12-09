APW Junior-Senior High School put on Holiday Concert

PARISH – Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Junior-Senior High School choir and band students showcased their musical talents at their holiday concert recently.

The percussion ensemble started the show off with its rendition of the “Ukrainian Bell Carol.”

Following the percussion, students were the Junior High band students, under the direction of Anthony Veiga.

“I couldn’t be more excited about how hard my students are willing to work,” said Veiga. “Our band program is bigger every year, and it is because of how hard-working each student is, and how supportive their caregivers are. These students make me excited to come to work.”

The Junior High chorus took the stage next, directed by first-year choral director Nick Godzak.

“These students really took to my instruction and I look forward to the next concert,” Godzak said.

Closing the night were the Senior High band and choir students, with the two groups coming together with the crowd for an audience sing-along to “On with the Snow.”

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...