Aqua Spa Float Center & Wellness Boutique to hold Job Fair and Meet & Greet February 16th in Oswego

Oswego, NY – Aqua Spa Float Center & Wellness Boutique will hold a Job Fair and Meet & Greet on Sunday, February 16th from 2-4 pm at 171 West First Street in Oswego, according to owners Tammy Wilkinson and Terry LeRoi.

The newest and soon-to-be largest float center in Central New York, is presently under construction at the former Oswego City School District Building on West First Street in Oswego and will be hiring for a variety of positions.

“We are very excited to move one step closer on this wellness journey and the opening of Aqua Spa later this year,” said Wilkinson. “The Job Fair will provide us with a great opportunity to meet with individuals who are interested in learning more about our business/industry and subsequently interviewing for positions that will be available at our facility.”

“Our team will be built around a family of individuals who strive daily for their own path to wellness, while providing the perfect experience for our visitors and clientele at Aqua Spa,” LeRoi added. “This ‘work happy’ mindset will be so important as we introduce this new wellness model and industry to the Oswego community.”

Aqua Spa Float Center & Wellness Boutique will offer a variety of wellness modalities including Float Therapy; Halotherapy (also known as Salt Therapy); Cryotherapy (also known as Cold Therapy); Infrared Sauna; Oxygen Bar; and Massage. Other wellness products including healthy refreshments, organic supplements, and beauty products, will be available and expanded upon.

According to Wilkinson the Job Fair will provide an open house discussion, with an opportunity to meet the owners, and schedule an interview at a later date.

Available positions will include Technical Spa Associates, Wellness Modality Associates, Client Relations Manager, and Spa General Manager.

Job descriptions are available on their website at aquaspafloatcenter.com/careers or upon request by emailing [email protected] Please submit all letters of interest and resumes to that address as well.

For additional information on the Aqua Spa Float Center and Wellness Boutique visit their website at www.aquaspafloatcenter.com, Facebook/Aqua-Spa-Float-Center-Wellness-Boutique, Instagram/aquaspafloatcenter, or by phone at (518) 253-6930.