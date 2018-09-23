Area Healthcare Providers To Host a Healthy You Event Focusing on Breast and Ovarian Cancer Awareness

OSWEGO – Community members are invited to a night of health, wellness and fun with friends on October 3 as a panel of experts discusses the symptoms, screenings and treatments available for breast and ovarian cancers.

This Healthy You event begins at 6 p.m. at GS Steamers Restaurant on East First Street in Oswego.

Coordinating the night are Oswego Health, the Oswego County Health Department, Oswego County OB-GYN, Oswego County Opportunities Cancer Service and Peaceful Remedies.

Among the panelist are Oswego Health Breast Care Surgeon Lisa Lai, MD, Oswego Health Surgeon Jai Singh, MD; Raj Mahajan, MD, of Oswego County OB-GYN; Alex Banashkevich, of Upstate Cancer Center Radiation Oncology at Oswego; Sam Benjamin, MD, of Upstate Cancer Center Hematology Oncology at Oswego, and Radiologist David Wang, MD, of CRA.

“I encourage community members with questions regarding breast and ovarian cancers to attend,” said Lia. “We have developed a panel of knowledgeable physicians who provide high-quality patient care and are familiar with the latest prevention techniques and treatment options.”

Among the vendors who will be a part of the evening are Oswego Health medical imaging staff, who will discuss the health system’s new 3D mammography equipment; St. Agatha Foundation, the Caring and Sharing Support Group, OCO’s Cancer Services Program and Peaceful Remedies.

Community members are encouraged to register for this free program by calling 315-349-5500.

