ARISE Recruits Volunteers for Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program!

OSWEGO and ONONDAGA COUNTY – ARISE Child & Family Services is looking for compassionate and dedicated volunteers to become Long Term Care Ombudsmen and advocate for those who need help the most.

Ombudsmen are certified volunteers who visit nursing homes and assisted living facilities to help advocate for residents.

They are an unbiased person to talk over concerns.

They can provide guidance and information during difficult times.

Volunteers learn through a 36-hour certification training.

Plus, there are regular training updates so they can counsel residents and families.

Topics include: resident’s rights, care expectations, dietary concerns, advanced directives, and more.

When necessary, the ombudsman are there to advocate for the residents and help resolve their concerns.

Once you’ve completed the training, you set your own schedule.

Whether you can share two hours a week or ten, you can make a difference.

“The Ombudsman volunteer must be a dedicated and professional person who wants to truly make a difference in the lives of our elders during this most vulnerable time in their lives,” said Jeff Parker, Regional Coordinator. “Everyone who volunteers will tell you they get so much more out of it then they put into it. The rewards are hard to put into words.”

Here in the Syracuse area, the NYS Long Term Care Ombudsman Program is facilitated by ARISE, Inc.

ARISE is an Independent Living Center working to ensure that everyone, regardless of disability, has the power to make life choices and achieve his or her dreams.

ARISE will offer the free Ombudsman training course for interested volunteers on September 20, 21, 26 and 27.

People interested in learning more about this program or the training should contact Jeffrey at (315) 671-5108 or [email protected]

About ARISE

ARISE is a non-profit Independent Living Center run by and for people with disabilities.

The organization has been providing advocacy and services since 1979, and each year ARISE works with approximately 7,000 people of all ages who have all types of disabilities.

ARISE offers services in Onondaga, Oswego, Madison, Cayuga, and Seneca counties and also operates ARISE at the Farm, a 77-acre recreational facility in Chittenango, NY, and ARISE & Ski at Toggenburg Winter Sports Center in Fabius, NY.

