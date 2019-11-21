Arts and Craft Fair Set Nov. 30

FULTON – The First United Methodist Church of Fulton is kicking off the holiday shopping season by holding its annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair on November 30 in its Fellowship Hall.

The event will run from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm and will feature artists and craftspeople from the Central New York area.

Vendors will be on hand to offer a wide selection of unique gifts for purchase. Local authors and artists will also be on hand to sell autographed items to visitors. Hand-made crafts and jewelry items will be available, with special focus on holiday items.

The Fulton First United Methodist Men will be on hand to provide lunch items and snack foods to anyone who wants to purchase them. Seating is available at the event.

The First United Methodist Church of Fulton is located at 1408 State Route 176, just across from the junior high school in Fulton.

The building is wheelchair accessible and is open to the public free of charge.

For more information, please call the church office at (315) 592-7347 or visit https://www.fultonfirst.org/.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...