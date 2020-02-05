Arts Center Presents Valentine Love Story, Ghost, the Musical

FULTON – CNY Arts Center is proud to announce a love story musical opening Valentine’s Day, February 14 and running for two consecutive weekends.

Ghost the Musical, runs Fridays and Saturdays, February 14, 15, 21 and 22 at 7 p.m. and Sundays February 16 and 23 at 3 p.m. at the new Community Arts Center, 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton.

Adapted from the hit film by its Academy Award-winning screenwriter, Bruce Joel Rubin, Ghost the Musical follows Sam and Molly, a young couple whose connection takes a shocking turn after Sam’s untimely death.

Trapped between two worlds, Sam refuses to leave Molly when he learns she is in grave danger.

Desperate to communicate with her, he turns to a storefront psychic, Oda Mae Brown, who helps him protect Molly and avenge his death.

The 1990 film starring Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore is a romantic fantasy thriller long remembered for the memorable pottery scene underscored by the iconic “Unchained Melody” recorded by The Righteous Brothers.

The film was nominated for five academy awards with a win for Whoopie Goldberg as Best Supporting Actress.

The production is co-directed by Adam Schmidtmann and Elizabeth Walton, with many veteran actors in the cast including Derek Potocki and Jodi Halczyn as Sam and Molly with Gina Wentworth as Oda Mae Brown.

Partnering with local restaurants for “Dinner and a Show,” theatre-goers can receive $1 off admission at the door by presenting a same-day receipt from a local restaurant.

The 2020 season opener for the Arts Center, Ghost, the Musical is presented by special arrangement with Theatre Rights Worldwide and Season Sponsor Oswego County Opportunities Family Services Department.

Tickets are available at www.CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787) for reservations.

This production is suggested PG13.

