August 30: Erosion Management for Lake Ontario Shoreline Residents

To help waterfront property owners address shoreline erosion issues, New York Sea Grant will host an Erosion Management for Lake Ontario Shoreline Residents workshop from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on August 30, at the Parkside Lodge in Webster Park, 255 Holt Road, Webster.

There is no cost to attend, but space is limited and registration is required at http://nyseagrant.org/shorelinemanagement or by calling 315-312-3042.

The workshop agenda includes sessions on:

. sustainable and innovative shoreline protection options,

. how different types and designs of shoreline management options interact with coastal processes, neighboring properties, and delicate coastal ecosystems,

. the use of nature-based shoreline techniques to build resiliency and protect shoreline property from erosion, and

. details on the permitting process for shoreline work in New York State’s Great Lakes coastal zones.

“Developing a better understanding of how coastal and lake processes impact Lake Ontario’s shoreline will help property owners determine which management technique is best suited to the needs specific to their property,” says workshop organizer and New York Sea Grant Great Lakes Coastal Processes and Hazards Specialist Roy Widrig.

Widrig, author of the Erosion Management for New York’s Great Lakes Shorelines guide published by New York Sea Grant earlier this year, will present on the role coastal processes have on the design and effectiveness of shoreline erosion management options.

Thomas Haley with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will present on the DEC permitting requirements and process, and Matthew Maraglio of the New York State Department of State will share information on the New York Coastal Consistency Review.

Workshop attendees will receive a free copy of the 16-page Erosion Management for New York’s Great Lakes Shorelines guide, which includes examples of projects in Monroe, Wayne, Cayuga, Oswego and Jefferson counties.

For more information on the August 30 workshop, contact Roy Widrig at 315-312-3042, [email protected]

To learn more about New York Sea Grant, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration cooperative program of Cornell University and the State University of New York, visit www.nyseagrant.org.

