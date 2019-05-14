Baker Celebrates 35 Years Of Service With Oswego County

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature’s Human Services Committee presented Karen Baker with a certificate of appreciation for her 35 years of service.

Baker is a support examiner at the Oswego County Department of Social Services.

Pictured from left are Committee Vice Chairman Bradley Trudell, District 7; Thomas Drumm, District 16; James Karasek, District 22; Committee Chairman Roy E. Reehil, District 5; Baker; Marti Babcock, deputy commissioner of the Oswego County Department of Social Services; Daniel T. Farfaglia, District 24; Nathan Emmons, District 15; and Tim Stahl, District 20.

