Barclay Congratulates Local Artists at Seneca Hill Manor

OSWEGO – Assemblyman Will Barclay recently attended a celebration honoring local winners in the Leading Age Art Exhibit at the Manor at Seneca Hill.

The statewide Leading Age Art Exhibit is open to not-for-profit, mission driven, and public continuing care providers.

Four people from the Manor at Seneca Hill were recently included in the exhibit.

Pictured in front row are Judy Weissflog and Roxanne Stuart.

In back row are Assemblyman Barclay, Cheryl Burns, Chief Operating Officer of Manor at Seneca Hill Jason Santiago, and Ray Grela.

