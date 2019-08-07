Barclay: Property Owners Along the Lake Will See Some Funding for Repairs

Assemblyman Will Barclay released the following statement today (August 7) after receiving a letter from the Governor indicating that homeowners along Lake Ontario would be eligible to receive funding under the New York State Department of Housing and Community Renewal Residential Home Repair Program.

The letter indicates that $20 million in funding has been made available from the $300 million earmarked for the Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative Commission.

Barclay and other lawmakers who represent areas along Lake Ontario had urged the Governor to make state funds available for private property owners to enable homeowners to rebuild.

“Private property owners affected by this catastrophic flooding need help rebuilding from this manmade disaster. I am pleased funding has been made available to homeowners along Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River and I applaud the Governor for understanding the difficulties property owners are facing. This funding will help to fortify their homes and help some to protect from future flooding,” Barclay said.

