Beauty and the Beast Auditions Announced

FULTON – CNY Arts Center is inviting kids ages 7-18 to audition for the Jr production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast scheduled for May 10-19 in the new Community Arts Center.

Auditions will be held December 29 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., January 2 from 6 – 9 p.m., and January 5 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Auditioners are asked to prepare 32 bars of a Disney song and a very short comedic or dramatic monologue. They may also be asked to read from the script and sing with a pianist.

The Kids Onstage production limited to kids 18 and under is an annual tradition at the Arts Center directed by Adam Schmidtmann and a returning team of professionals, including Ben Borenstein as music director, Jessie Dobrzynski as choreographer, Liz Ladd Walton as costumer and Jess Tetro as stage manager.

This team has presented full scale Jr productions of Shrek, Jr, Legally Blonde, Jr, and Seussical, Jr in recent years.

The production will begin rehearsals in January and parents will be asked as in the past to assist with costumes and other aspects of the behind the scenes work.

Auditions will be held at the Arts Hotspot located at 47 S. First St in downtown Fulton, across from the city gazebo.

For more information visit the website at CNYArtsCenter.com or message through Facebook, or call 315-598-ARTS(2787).

