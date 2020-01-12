‘Beauty & the Beast’ Musical Tickets to go on Sale Jan. 13

OSWEGO – The Oswego High School music department has announced that tickets for its upcoming production of Disney’s “Beauty & the Beast” will go on sale Jan. 13.

Performances will occur at 7 p.m. Feb. 7 and Feb. 8 A 2 p.m. performance will occur Feb. 9.

All shows will be in the Robinson-Faust Theatre of the Performing Arts at OHS to accommodate more families and community members.

Tickets will be $10 to $15 and reserved seating will be available.

As of Jan. 13, the following link will be active to purchase tickets:

ohsboxoffice.ticketleap.com/beautyandthebeast<http://ohsboxoffice.ticketleap.com/beautyandthebeast>

