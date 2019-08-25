Billy Whittaker Parks It In Fulton Speedway Modified Victory Lane; Sprint Cars, Track Titles Decided On August 31

FULTON, NY – Billy Whittaker and Tom Sears Jr. put on a show Saturday night at the Fulton Speedway that had fans still talking about the 35-lap Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modified feature at the end of the night.

The feature almost didn’t happen for Whittaker who needed a new radiator or he wouldn’t be able to race the 35-lap main. Someone from Scott Jeffery’s Performance Plus was able to get one from the race store allowing Whittaker and crew to trash and get it installed in time.

The second half of the feature would see Sears and Whittaker run bumper to bumper and side by side lap after lap with Larry Wight and Tim Sears Jr. right there waiting for any mistake by the top two.

With just 3 laps to go Billy Whittaker would make the winning pass, but would have to hold off a furious challenge from Tom Sears Jr. to win by a slim 0.297 of a second going under the checkers.

Other winners on Burke’s Do it Best Home Centers and Lindsay Aggregates night were, Casey Williams & Brandon Carvey (DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman) Kevan Cook (Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models) Rich Christman (E&V Energy Novice Sportsman) Kearra Backus (Matt Becker’s ‘First Lady of Fulton’ Ladies Sportsman Dash).

Tom Sears Jr. would take advantage of an up-front starting spot and blast out to the early lead in the 35-lap Modified feature and by lap 5 would open a half a straightaway lead on Billy Whittaker who ran alone in second looking for a way to close in on Sears.

With 10 laps complete Sears was still setting a quick pace out front running the topside of the speedway almost two seconds ahead of Whittaker who was still racing unchallenged in second leaving Nick Krause, Tyler Trump and Larry Wight who started 12th to race for third through fifth.

A couple yellows on lap 15 and lap 19 would erase Sears big lead and would keep the front of the field bunched up for the battle royal to come.

When the field went back to green the battle was on with Sears still running the top and Whittaker the bottom, plus Wight and Tim Sears Jr. who were battling for the track title, ready to pounce on any mistakes made by the top two.

After working the bottom lap after lap Whittaker would grab the lead by inches at the flag stand on lap 22. Sears would fight back retaking the lead one lap later.

With 10 laps remaining Whittaker and Sears came across the line almost dead even and still running side-by-side with each leading by narrow margins on every inch of the speedway. Wight and Tim Sears Jr. had the best seats in the house as they were still very much in contention to steal the win.

Finally, on lap 32 Billy Whittaker would make the winning pass, but he just didn’t drive away, he still had to fight off Tom Sears Jr. beating him by a narrow 0.297 of a second at the checkers. Larry Wight, Tim Sears Jr. and Ron Davis III who made a late race charge, finished third through fifth.

Almost 50 Sportsman signed into the pits setting up two 25-lap features in the second to last points race of the season.

In the first feature Jake Davis would lead the opening 4 laps before Rocky Grosso took over the lead after a couple early yellows.

With 10 laps in the record books Casey Williams took the lead one lap prior while Grosso, Davis, Alan Fink from 14th and Kyle Perry raced in the top-five.

After racing into the top-five Fink would drive by Williams to be scored the new leader on lap 14 as they had put a half a straightaway between themselves and Austin Germinio, Grosso and Davis.

A yellow on lap 15 and restart would see leader Fink and Germinio lock bumpers in turn four with both cars spinning into the infield and collecting other cars in a chain reaction.

When the field went back to the green Casey Williams went the rest of the way not seriously challenged in winning his second feature of the year. Rocky Grosso, Jake Davis, Kyle Perry and Rick Miller finished second through fifth.

In the second 25-lap Sportsman feature Steve Marshall would grab the lead at the start but would see the race red flagged at the end of the opening lap when George Sanford rolled in turn three. Sanford was okay.

After an attempted restart that would put the leader back a row, Brandon Carvey would take over the top spot when the race went back to green.

Carvey would drive out to an almost full straightaway lead by lap 10 over Torrey Stoughtenger, Chris Corbett, Bob Henry Jr. and Marshall.

With 10 laps remaining Carvey was on rails leading by 3 seconds over the side by side battle between Stoughtenger and Henry with Corbett and Marshall fourth and fifth.

Over the final laps and no yellows to slow the field down Brandon Carvey would cruise to his first ever popular Fulton Speedway Sportsman win. Bob Henry Jr., Jackson Gill, Chris Corbett and Torrey Stoughtenger finished second through fifth.

Kevan Cook would jump out to the lead in the 20-lap Late Model feature and by lap 5 would be in a two-car breakaway race at the front with Bret Belden. Chris Fleming, Sean Beardsley, Max Hill and Chad Homan ran in a tight pack for third through sixth.

When the race reached halfway Cook was in total control driving out to a straightaway lead with Belden, Fleming, Homan and Beardsley battling for second through fifth.

A quick yellow on lap 17 would see Cook’s big lead go away, setting up a shootout to the checkers.

On the final lap Chad Homan moved into second and set his sights on Kevan Cook for the win. Homan would pull even with Cook in three and four setting up a drag race down the front straight that would see Cook win by a half a bumper or 0.069 of a second. Bret Belden, Chris Fleming and Sean Beardsley finished third through fifth.

Sixteen E&V Energy Novice Sportsman signed into the pits for their qualifying and 15-lap feature.

Rich Christman would make the long tow and his first ever visit to the speedway pay off. Christman would take the lead on lap 6 and then would have to hold off challenges from early leader Ed Lukas and the always quick Payton Talbot for the victory.

A talented field of racers would compete in the Matt Becker ‘First Lady of Fulton Speedway’ ladies dash. The race would see Kearra Backus lead every lap with Rachel Zacharias, Jessica Power, Amy Holland and Michelle Courcy finishing a close second through fifth.

The final two big Demo Derbies of 2019 were held with Paul Owen taking the ($1,000-to-win 4&6 Cylinder Chain & Bang) and Klane Russell ($750-to-win Small Truck & Mini Van Junk Run).

This coming Saturday, August 31 the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints invade the ‘Highbanks.’ Plus, after season long, intense battles on the speedway, the track championships will be decided in the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models plus the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman presented by major marketing partner DOT Foods.

The highly anticipated silent Auction to benefit Bernard’s Beagle Rescue & Misfits Animal Rescue & Sanctuary will take place at the speedway midway starting when the gates open at 5 p.m. Here is a great way to help our furry friends who have no voice to get the love and care they deserve.

To see all the items up for auction to date, go to the Fulton Speedway Facebook page and click on the Saturday, August 31 Racing & Auction event graphic.

Adult grandstand admission is $22 with everyone 18 years old and younger, free. Pit admission is $35. Grandstands will open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities please contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected] .

For all the latest news go to www.fultonspeedway.com and like the speedway Facebook & Twitter pages.

Burke’s Homes Centers & Lindsey Aggregates Night August 24 Results

(Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds 35 Laps) – BILLY WHITTAKER, Tom Sears Jr., Larry Wight, Tim Sears Jr., Ron Davis III, Tyler Trump, Rob Bellinger, Todd Root, Bobby Herrington, Glenn Forward, Pat Ward, Dave Marcuccilli, Tyler Thompson, Nick Krause, Garret Rushlow, Andy Noto, DJ Forbes, Jeremy Dygert, Billy Shantel, Collin DuBois, Joe Shields, DNS AJ Kingsley, Jeff Sykes.

(Larkin Mowing Hard Charger $50) – Tim Sears Jr.

(DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman # 1 – 25 Laps) – CASEY WILLIAMS, Rocky Grosso, Jake Davis, Kyle Perry, Rick Miller, Willy Decker Jr., Alan Fink, Robert Gage, Jimmy Moyer, Ryan Dolbear, Tim Falter, Addison Bowman, Austin Germinio, Brett Draper, Tom Juno, Joe Sobotka, Jessica Power, Michelle Courcy, Mike Phelps, Colby Herzog, Amy Holland, Isaiah Forward, Richard Murtaugh, Rachel Zacharias.

(DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman # 2 – 25 Laps) – BRANDON CARVEY, Bob Henry Jr., Jackson Gill, Chris Corbett, Torrey Stoughtenger, Corey Barker, Chris Mackey, Tyler Corcoran, Zach Sobotka, Steve Marshall, Wade Chrisman, Tyler Murray, Charlie Tibbitts, Chris Hulsizer, Dylan Zacharias, Jeff Prentice, Rich Riggs Jr., AJ Miller, Dalton Rombough, Mike Button, Brandon Chretian, Kearra Backus, Tim Devendorf, George Sanford.

(Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models 20 Laps) – KEVAN COOK, Chad Homan, Bret Belden, Chris Fleming, Sean Beardsley, Alan Chapman, Max Hill, Harry Halliday, Matt Kitts, Darin Horton, Bill Eisele.

(E&V Energy Novice Sportsman 15 Laps) – RICH CHRISTMAN, Ed Lukas, Payton Talbot, Josh VanTassel, Pat Nolan, Mikey Wight, Larry Taylor, Brett Sears, AJ Martino, Daniel Kline, Jason Lopes, James Peck, Dakota Erhart, Cody Manitta, DNS Dave Brown.

(Matt Becker’s First Lady of Fulton Sportsman Dash) – KEARRA BACKUS, Rachel Zacharias, Jessica Power, Amy Holland, Michelle Courcy.

($1,000-to-win 4&6 Cylinder Chain & Bang Demo Derby) – Paul Owen.

($750-to-win Small Truck & Mini-Van Junk Run Demo Derby) – Klane Russell.

