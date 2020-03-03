Birdlebough High School Announces George, Goudy as valedictorian, salutatorian

The top two members of the John C. Birdlebough High School Class of 2020 were recently announced during an awards ceremony in the library.

For seniors Caitlin George (valedictorian) and Hailey Goudy (salutatorian), the distinction comes after years of hard work, academic commitment and determination.

Each has excelled in the classroom and in a variety of extracurricular activities.

Principal Thomas Bailer noted he was proud of their dedication to their studies as well as their community.

“They have worked hard in the classroom and continue to demonstrate citizenship and responsibility,” Bailer said.

