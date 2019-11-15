Birdlebough High School Music Department Puts on Fall Concert

PHOENIX – John C. Birdlebough High School choir and band students showcased their musical talents at their fall concert recently.

The Phoenix Firebird Symphonic Winds performed first, directed by Liza Grethel. Following the band, the Firebird Concert Chorus and the Firebird Chamber Singers took the stage, under the direction of Brian D. Logee.

The Phoenix Firebird Symphonic Winds closed the night with part two of their performance, with the evening concluding with “National Emblem.”

Each director said the students had been working very hard and progressed well throughout the school year.

For more information about upcoming concerts, visit the district website at phoenixcsd.org.

