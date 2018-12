OSWEGO – On December 18, the Oswego City School District will hold the 2018 December Capital Project vote from noon to 9 p.m.

Please remember to vote.

Also that night will be a regular board of education meeting.

This meeting will be held at Kingsford Park Elementary School starting at 5 p.m.

The public is welcome to attend.

