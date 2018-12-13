Business and Professional Women Support OCO SAF Program

FULTON, NY – The Oswego Association of Business and Professional Women recently presented Oswego County Opportunities’ SAF program with a donation of $200 as well as a large amount of health and personal care products.

“Our group is focused on community service,” said Business Professional Women member Sally Cafalone. “We invite people in the community to speak to us on the work that their group or organization does. When Stacie (SAF Community Response Coordinator Stacie France) spoke to us about the SAF House we decided to support its mission. OCO’s SAF House provides a much needed service to those that have experienced domestic violence. We are happy to be able to support its efforts.”

The OABPW membership includes working women and retirees.

Focusing on community services, the group supports local groups and organizations.

OABPW contributes to Human Concerns Food Pantry and adopts needy families at Christmas, which they provide with gifts and food. In addition to its community service projects,

OABPW offers a student scholarship each year to a graduating high school senior in Oswego County.

“The donations from the OABPW was a wonderful surprise,” said France. “We are seeing an increased need for services. The generosity of BPW will assist greatly in meeting those needs. We are very grateful that they thought of us.”

SAF is the domestic violence and rape crisis program serving Oswego County.

In 2017 SAF served approximately 600 victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

If you or someone you know is a victim or survivor of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual violence or stalking, please call the SAF Crisis Hotline at (315) 342-1600.

The hotline is available 24 hours a day and is free and confidential.

OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.

A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

