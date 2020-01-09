Central Square Middle School Students Gain Hands-On Experience in Community

CENTRAL SQUARE – Eighth grade students at Central Square Middle School are hard at work putting their time in the classroom into action, as they embarked on the school’s annual Job Shadowing Program.

All eighth-grade students taking the Family and Consumer Sciences (FACS) class have the opportunity to shadow a local business within the Central Square School District area.

This year marks the 24st year that the school has offered students the opportunity for work-based learning through the FACS program, and thousands of students have shadowed in the community since its inception.

Each student spends approximately two and a half hours at the worksite on the day of their job shadowing experience.

Different students are assigned to visit business partners each day, giving an opportunity for all FACS students to participate.

By strengthening the school-workforce connection, students not only gain confidence, but also increase awareness of employer expectations, including the skills, aptitudes and qualifications required for different career paths.

In addition to working with local businesses, students also visited schools throughout the district and the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation in Mexico to learn more about careers in traditional, specialized and vocational education.

Central Square School District would like to thank the following businesses that participate in the Job Shadowing Program: Brewerton Child Care Center, Brewerton Pharmacy, Brewerton Fire Department, Burdick Ford, Burger King, Buttercup Cheese, Central Square Health Center, Central Square Police Department, Clear Lake Animal Wellness, Curves, Dave’s Equipment, Grasso Law, Highland Animal Hospital, Kleis Equipment, Kuss Physical Therapy, McDonald’s, Murphy’s Automotive NAPA Automotive, McCue Dentistry, Reymore Chevrolet, Rosie’s Corner, Schneider Packaging, Taco Bell, United Wire, Scrimale Automotive, Village Pharmacy, Walczyk Law Firm, Wegerski Law Firm and the Winter Harbor Marina.

