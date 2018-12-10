; Child Advocacy Center Welcomes Brittany Scerbo

FULTON, NY – Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County Executive Director Karrie Damm has announces that Brittany Scerbo has been named the agency’s case manager.

A native of Fulton, Scerbo previously worked as a personal care aide with Self Direct before joining the CAC staff as a receptionist.

Scerbo found working at the CAC and seeing the work that the therapists and advocates do on a daily basis very inspiring.

“It was a real eye-opener,” said Scerbo. “I realized how beneficial the work of the CAC is and how it makes a change for the better. I knew I wanted to be more involved.”

When the Office of Victim Services created the positon of case manager it provided Scerbo with an opportunity to do so.

“Brittany’s experience and enthusiasm made her a perfect fit for the case manager position,” said Damm. “She is an integral part of our staff and raises our advocacy team to a new level of effectiveness.”

As case manager, Scerbo specifically supports victims and their families by providing practical solutions to the challenges they face as a result of being a victim of crime and helps them get their lives back on track.

“Some of our cases can create very stressful situations,” said Damm. “Grandparents or other relatives may suddenly become guardians and now welcome traumatized children into their homes. Brittany will ease their stress in many ways, such as helping families secure medical insurance, finding transportation for them to and from court appearances in the event they have to testify, help obtaining birth certificates, social security cards, medical records, and other challenges.”

Scerbo will also be an invaluable resource for the CAC’s advocates as she assists them with outreach, acts as a conduit to other services, and assist families in accessing food pantries, counseling, and health insurance.

“With Brittany working to meet the day to day needs of the victims and their families our advocates are able to stay focused on the investigative aspects of the crime and working with our Multi-Disciplinary Team,” said Damm.

“I’m happy to be part of the CAC team,” added Scerbo. “It’s rewarding to know that I am able to help children that have suffered abuse and be part of the healing process.”

Located at 163 S. First St.in Fulton, the CAC is a non-profit organization that works hand-in-hand with local law enforcement, prosecution, child protective services, medical providers, mental health providers, and victim advocacy professionals in Oswego County to protect and serve child victims of sexual and physical abuse.

In 2017 the CAC served 540 children, provided 4,500 therapy sessions, and forensically investigated more than 300 cases.

For more information on the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County, call 315-592-4453 or visit www.oswegocac.org.

