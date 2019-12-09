CiTi Industrial Electrical Technology Students Tour Huhtamaki

December 9, 2019 Contributor

FULTON – Industrial Electrical Technology students from the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation recently toured Huhtamaki in Fulton.

Industrial Electrical Technology students from CiTi tour Huhtamaki in Fulton.

The career and technical education program is one of the newer offerings through CiTi, providing skill development and technical training geared for entry-level employment in electrical fields.

Among many concepts, students learn how to install, troubleshoot and maintain electrical systems using state-of-the-art tools of the trade.

Touring facilities like Huhtamaki, a lead manufacturer of packaging products, lets the students see the types of positions available right here in Oswego County.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*