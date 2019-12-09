CiTi Industrial Electrical Technology Students Tour Huhtamaki

FULTON – Industrial Electrical Technology students from the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation recently toured Huhtamaki in Fulton.

The career and technical education program is one of the newer offerings through CiTi, providing skill development and technical training geared for entry-level employment in electrical fields.

Among many concepts, students learn how to install, troubleshoot and maintain electrical systems using state-of-the-art tools of the trade.

Touring facilities like Huhtamaki, a lead manufacturer of packaging products, lets the students see the types of positions available right here in Oswego County.

