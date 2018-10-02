City of Fulton and Fire Department Reach Contract Agreement

FULTON, NY – The City of Fulton and the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 3063, the union representing Fulton Fire Department, have reached a contract agreement.

A resolution unanimously approved by the Fulton Common Council determines salary increases throughout the department for the years of 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The department will receive 0.5 percent increase in 2018, one percent increase in 2019, and one percent increase in 2020.

Negotiations started near immediately after the last contract was approved in 2017, just narrowly avoiding arbitration.

Fulton Fire Chief David Eiffe said that negotiations went with “no bumps in the road.”

“The negotiations went well. The union and the city came to the table with reasonable requests. I think it is a fair contract for our firefighters with benefits for both the city and the fire department,” Chief Eiffe said.

Fulton Mayor Ronald Woodward Sr. was pleased with the contract as well.

“I think this is a good contract. I went through it with the council, there were a few other small things but (salaries) are the gist of it and I think it’s good,” Woodward said.

Negotiations are ongoing with the Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA) representing city employees as the most recent contract expired at the end of 2017.

The CSEA has been offered the same increases presented in the agreement with the IAFF, Woodward said.

The Police Benevolent Association (PBA) representing the Fulton Police Department reached a contract agreement in 2017 that will expire on December 31, 2019, after taking a one-time $500 raise and a two-percent increase followed by four years with no salary increase.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...