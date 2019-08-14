Class to Help Improve Balance and Prevent Falls Scheduled

OSWEGO – The next “Stepping On” Balance and Falls Prevention workshop, designed to help participants improve balance and avoid falls will start on September 9.

“Stepping On” is an evidence-based program proven to reduce falls in older adults.

The program is designed specifically for anyone who is 60 or older, has had a fall in the past year or is fearful of falling, lives at home and does not have significant memory issues.

Classes will cover simple and fun strength and balance exercises, the role vision plays in keeping balance, how medications can contribute to falls, and much more.

Participants will leave with more strength, achieve better balance, and experience a feeling of confidence and independence as a result of performing various exercises and sharing personal falls experiences as a group.

Research has found that people who complete the workshop have a 31% reduced rate of falls.

The workshop runs for two hours, once a week, for seven weeks, at Springside at Seneca Hill in Minetto.

It is free of charge and registration is open to the public.

Certified instructors from the Oswego County Health Department, Oswego Health Home Care and Bishop’s Commons at St. Luke will lead the workshop.

Expert guest speakers provide attendees with valuable information throughout the program.

Classes will be held weekly beginning September 9 through October 21.

Classes run from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Participants are expected to attend all sessions.

Registration is required and space is limited.

To register for the workshop or for more information about the “Stepping On” program, please call the Oswego County Office for the Aging at 315-349-3484.

Preference will be given to students who are enrolling in the program for the first time.

The Oswego County “Stepping On” program is facilitated by the Oswego County Falls Prevention Coalition, and made possible by a grant from the Health Foundation for Western and Central New York.

The Health Foundation is an independent private foundation that advocates for continuous improvement in health and health care by investing in the people and organizations that serve young children and older adults.

The Administration for Community Living through the NYS Office for the Aging and the Oswego County Office for the Aging provides partial funding for this workshop.

About the Oswego County Falls Prevention Coalition: The Oswego County Falls Prevention Coalition is a multi-agency initiative committed to working together to address the needs of senior residents.

