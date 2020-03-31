CNY Arts Center Gives Updates

FULTON – CNY Arts Center Executive Director Nancy Fox has committed to writing at least once a week to Arts Center patrons just to stay in touch.

“With a variety of options for gathering news and updates, the printed news is critical for reaching our patrons who may not be connected on social media,” Fox said. “It’s important for us to let them know we are standing by, searching for new ways to stay connected and doing our part to bring a swift end to this crisis.

“I personally am learning to slow down a little and take things one day at a time,” Fox continued. “It has become the new normal as I’m sure it must be for most everyone quarantined. In fact, being disciplined without a regular schedule is a challenge.

“I tell myself it’s a normal reaction to the craziness around us and it won’t last forever. This must be the vacation I wasn’t going to allow myself this summer! I should at least make some memories or learn something about myself in this time of forced reflection.”

Fox has found comfort in this down time in the wealth of art that has flooded social exchanges, from treasured film and video releases on television to works of art, an explosion of personal crafts and creations shared, musicians taking to social media to entertain, and countless art adventures for all ages shared online.

“With a quarantine on public gathering, a little social gathering online can be a welcome distraction, within reason of course,” Fox said. “Here is where the self-discipline is really critical.”

In response to the government’s extended time frame for social distancing and continuing restrictions on public gathering, the Arts Center provides these updates which include considering new performance dates for Frozen Jr, with details coming soon.

The all-youth musical production was originally slated to run May 1-17. All April events are cancelled including Author Spotlight with Christy Casciano and John Mercer. The book event will be rescheduled.

“Event planning for the return of activities is on the table and we’re planning one heck of a block party sometime this summer, hopefully coupled with our much delayed Grand Opening,” Fox said. “We’ll catch up on all the postponed shows one way or another and we’re adding fun events to the rest of the year – something for everyone as soon as we’re allowed to gather again.”

Of course there’s something to do right now at the Arts Center, just like always, through the contributions of artists, board members and artistic friends, who are sharing their artistic passions on social media.

“From music to drawing to poetry and crafting, the creativity just keeps coming,” Fox said. “April is shaping up to be a great month of activities we never would have slowed down long enough to explore! It’s National Poetry Month first off and we’re planning a variety of events to celebrate.”

“Classics with Krissy” debuts April 2nd when Kristin Ruth Cook will read classics featuring poets such as Poe, Shelly, Byron, Hughes, Dickinson, and more every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, posted on the CNY Community Arts Center Facebook page at 3 p.m.

Jess Tetro will demonstrate how she creates her own personal poems and share some of her poetry on Sundays at 1pm. On Mondays at 11 a.m., she will read children’s poems. On “Free Write Friday” Miss Jess will give a Poetry Prompt in the morning and revisit with her own example in the evening.

Cheryl Green, CNY Arts Center Board president, has learned how to live-stream from home and her popular art classes are continuing online weekly, typically Saturdays and Sundays. The CNY Community Arts Center Classes Facebook page offers daily drawing exercises and live stream art instruction for free.

A Virtual Coffeehouse Group, Arts Hearts Poetry Club, kicks off Friday, April 3, for folks to share original written works or post videos reading original works on Facebook. Poets and writers can post personal work at any time. On April 30, “Poem in Your Pocket Day,” the Arts Center will hold a special online event for this Coffeehouse Group to feature some of their best works.

“We have often complained about the lack of social interaction when everyone was glued to their devices,” Fox said. “But in these days of imposed quarantine, the most effective social interaction is found on those self-same devices. It’s a crazy irony and no one really knows how this will change our public gatherings once the pandemic is resolved. While we’re grateful for the plethora of art literally at your fingertips through this crisis, at the Arts Center we hope very soon we’ll throw open the doors and rush out onto our lawns and find joy in sharing the arts in person together, not through an electronic device.

“For those who are not able to join us online, keep writing, drawing, crafting, keep a journal, send a letter etc. Maybe we’ll do one big public community art show of the art that was created during these hard times. We’ll celebrate the images that express the common experience we are each facing in isolation. Your art is appreciated.

“For that reason we hope you are all taking care of yourselves, taking every precaution to be safe and stay well. We can’t wait to see you soon!”

For more information about CNY Arts Center visit www.CNYArtsCenter.com or find us on Facebook.

