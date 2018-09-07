Cody Fire Department to Hold Chicken Barbecue

CODY – The Cody Volunteer Fire Department will hold its first “Famous Chicken Barbecue” of the fall season on September 16 at its Wilcox Road Fire Station, located off NYS Route 48, south of Fulton.

Serving will begin at 11:30 a.m. and continue until sold out.

The Cody firemen are famous for their delicious chicken barbecue and they sell out quickly.

Proceeds from the barbecues are used to buy safety firefighting equipment for the Cody firefighters and the public is urged to aid their efforts by supporting their chicken barbecues.

Call 315- 593-8977 for delivery information.

