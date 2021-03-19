CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – Allyson Isereau, a 2020 Central Square graduate, has made the Dean’s List with Honors for the Fall 2020 semester at SUNY Brockport. Allyson finished the semester with a 3.87 GPA. Allyson is a Biology major and plans to become a dentist. She is also a member of the Brockport Women’s Soccer Team.

Kaylie Isereau, a 2020 Central Square graduate, has made the President’s List for the Fall 2020 semester at SUNY Brockport. Kaylie finished the semester with a 4.0. Kaylie is an Exercise Science major and plans to become a Physical Therapist. She is also a member of the Brockport Women’s Soccer Team.

Both girls are daughters of DJ & Kristen Isereau of Brewerton, NY.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related