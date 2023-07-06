232 Students Named To SUNY Oneonta’s Spring 2023 Provost’s List

ONEONTA, NY – A total of 232 SUNY Oneonta students earned Provost’s List honors for the spring 2023 semester. To qualify for the Provost’s List, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 grade-point average while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.

Local students whose perfect GPA earned them a spot on the list include:

Carly Lyndaker of Lacona (13083)

Kevin Suchecki of Bernhards Bay (13028)

SUNY Oneonta is a public, four-year university in Central New York, enrolling about 5,500 students in a wide variety of bachelor’s degree programs and more than a dozen graduate certificate and degree programs. The university is known as both an exemplary residential campus that values inclusion, service and sustainability, and a nurturing community where students grow intellectually, thrive socially and live purposefully. Learn more at https://suny.oneonta.edu/

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...