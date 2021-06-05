CICERO — Every Olympic athlete started their journey as a child with a dream. To celebrate the amazing accomplishments of the athletes whose dedication and perseverance inspire all, Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways (GSNYPENN) has developed an exclusive, commemorative fun patch and self-guided program. The Olympic Patch Program is designed to encourage athletes of the future through learning about the Olympic Games of yesterday and today.

GSNYPENN’s new initiative, GirlCratery™, provides supplemental programming for all youth with engaging, purposeful activities designed to help them explore the world around them. Activities can be completed solo or with a group through fun patches and monthly subscription boxes which are coming soon.

The Olympic Patch Program is $10 per person and provides hours of activities to engage, excite and inspire all youth about the Olympics. The beautiful, full-color embroidered patch was approved by the official U.S. Olympic Committee and can be used by all scouting and youth programs or by individuals who wish to earn the patch while participating in self-directed activities. It can be ironed onto uniforms, jackets, bags or more as desired.

“We’re thrilled to offer this quality program and patch to anyone who wishes to celebrate the return of the Olympic Games,” said Julie Dale, GSNYPENN CEO. “Patches are a great way to commemorate special events that happen over kids’ lives.”

“This program is designed to appeal to all youth ages 5-17 and even families,” said Amanda Coyle, GirlCratery™ E-Commerce Manager. “We can’t wait to hear from participants about how the Olympic athletes inspire them.”

This exclusive patch program benefits kids of all ages. Girl Scouts membership is not required.

The self-guided program includes instructions for 10+ hours of Olympic activities, crafts and games that teach kids the history of the Olympic Games, all about Team USA and the culture of host country, Japan.

Participants can celebrate the Olympics and host their own backyard games.

The beautiful, exclusive embroidered patch features the official Olympics logo and metallic threads.

Programming includes optional watch party participation during the televised games.

The Olympic Patch Program is just $10 per participant and can be purchased online at gsnypenn.org/girlcratery. For more information, follow facebook.com/girlcratery or email Amanda Coyle, E-Commerce Manager, at [email protected].

