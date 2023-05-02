OSWEGO – 33 students were inducted into the Owl’s Head Chapter of the National Honor Society at Oswego High School on April 30.

Co-presidents Sean Metcalf and Quinten Denkenberger welcomed inductees as they explained the honor is not merely based on grades, but on four pillars that are illustrated: leadership, character, scholarship and service.

The inductees were as follows: Lauren Adkins, Lilly Allison, Clayton Andrews, Miles Bandla, Shane Bond, Logan Brayton, Sophia Cahill, Nathan Carr, Joscelyn Coniski, Amanda Connelly, Janessa Coronado, Alaina DiBlasi, Audrey Donovan, Keegan Finch, Elizabeth Furlong, Emilie Furlong, Alexis Galvin, Brooke Hagenmayer, Thomas Kirwan, Sophia Kropf, August McDonald, Basil Miller, Logan Myhill, Ella O’Connor, Margaret O’Leary, Michael Paestella, Mischa Palmitesso, Alexis Pappa, Gracie Rendel, Brooklyn Saternow, Gwendolyn Thompson, Lillee Thompson and Kevin Waters.

“This year as advisor of the NHS has surpassed my expectations and has shown me the true excellence of our students here at OHS, said advisor Kayley Morse. “I’m not only proud of our 33 new members being inducted today, but also of our current juniors and graduating senior members who make up the Owl’s Head Chapter of the National Honor Society at Oswego High School.”

As a group, the chapter donated hundreds of dollars from their treasury this year to local causes and held fundraisers and campaigns to benefit a variety of groups including The Human Concerns Center food pantry of Oswego, Blessings in a Backpack and St. Jude’s Children’s research Hospital.

OHS Principal Ryan Lanigan said in his closing remarks, “The sacrifices and dedication you have shown to be honored here today is truly remarkable.”

