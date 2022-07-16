OSWEGO COUNTY – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County excitedly announces that its 4-H Youth Development Program is 100 years old.

For the past century, Oswego County youth have been reaching their peak potential through 4-H clubs, projects, community service, and educational programs.

Oswego County Cooperative Extension extends an invitation for all previous Oswego County 4-H members, club leaders, volunteers, and staff to attend the Centennial Celebration of Oswego County 4-H scheduled for Saturday, August 6 from 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The celebration will be held in the Oswego County Fair’s Entertainment Building located in Sandy Creek. A special recognition ceremony will take place at 2:15 p.m. The Centennial Celebration is an opportunity to publicly recognize and honor all the volunteers, members, educators, elected officials, and alumni who have contributed so much to Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Youth Development over the past 100 years.

Current and past 4-H members and volunteers are encouraged to wear their 4-H swag and bring their club banners for display. The 4-H Program will have displays organized by decade. Attendees can browse through them and even bring their own memorabilia to share.

Registration is not necessary to attend; however, it is helpful. Please R.S.V.P. before July 27th by calling Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Program at 315-963-7286 ext. 400, or completing the registration form at thatscooperativeextension.org/events/2022/08/06/4-h-centennial-celebration.

Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities, and provides equal program and employment opportunities. Please contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if you have any special needs.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...