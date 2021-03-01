SCRIBA, NY – On March 27, the United Baptist Church of Scriba will host the Fifth Annual March Meatball Madness Spaghetti Dinner to benefit the Mexico Blessings in a Backpack program.

The church is located at 5111 State Route 104 East, right next to Dahl’s Diner. They are only doing TAKE OUT DINNERS. There will be NO meals served in the church.

You MUST call or text Carla at cell number (315-416-6116) to reserve your spaghetti dinner as they are only going to sell 170 dinners at the event.

The last dinner they had at the church sold out prior to the day of the event. So, don’t hesitate to place your advance order as soon as possible. All meals are to be picked up between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on March 27.

Dinners will include: spaghetti and meatballs, tossed salad, a dinner roll and a homemade dessert.

The meatballs will be donated by: Daddy Ed’s, Scriba Meats, Bosco’s Meats, Canale’s, Paul’s Big M and Lakeside Restaurant. Pasta and sauce will be donated by Vona’s. The rolls will be donated by TOPS Friendly Markets in Mexico.

There will be a meatball contest held just prior to the event to see which one of the meatball suppliers in Oswego County will take top honors. Guest chef, Brian Taylor, will be managing the kitchen during this event.

Prices are as follows: Veterans: $5 and Adults: $10

All of the proceeds from this event will go toward sending food home every week of the school year with 100 elementary school age children who are in the “free or reduced meal program” at the New Haven, Palermo and Mexico Elementary schools. It costs $80 to support one child for an entire school year.

If people aren’t able to attend, but would still like to donate to the cause, they can send a check made payable to the United Baptist Church of Scriba located at 5111 State Route 104E, Oswego, NY 13126. Note on the check “Blessings in a Backpack.” Or, your tax deductible donation can be made online through this link.

Please remember, you must call or text Carla at cell number (315-416-6116) to reserve a dinner in advance. Only 170 meals will be sold for the event. Thank you!

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...