SANDY CREEK, NY – Sandy Creek second-grade students got a little taste of local agriculture with a virtual field trip courtesy of the Oswego County Agriculture Literacy Week and Cornell Cooperative Extension.

During the virtual trip on March 19, students got to see farm animals, tour a local dairy farm and ask their host questions as they toured the farm.

“The kids absolutely loved the tour and the program fit right in with our social studies units on community history and rural areas,” said Sandy Creek Elementary second-grade teacher Judy Allen. “We want to thank everyone who helped make this possible for our students.”

Each second-grade classroom received a packet with some newspaper articles and coloring pages about dairy farms, and the school also received a story book called “Tales of the Dairy Godmother Chuck’s Ice Cream Wish” to share with the students. The book has been donated to the library for anyone to check it out.

The virtual field trip highlighted all the different chores and tasks required by a farmer to get milk and ice cream to their table.

Then, fittingly, the field trip ended with ice cream for the students to enjoy courtesy of the Climate Committee.

