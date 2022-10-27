FULTON – Have you wondered how jazz music got its beginnings? You will find out on November 4 at the Tavern on The Lock! Joe Cortini, Fulton’s very own celebrity musician, will entertain and educate us on the history of jazz.

Joe, on drums, will be joined by the members of his Jazz Mafia Trio and by vocalist Vanessa Vacanti. The trio, with Matt Vacanti on bass and Dave Solazzo on piano, will take you on a journey of jazz styles spanning 100 years. Vanessa’s expressive vocal stylings will showcase each style.

Join The Friends of History in Fulton for an evening that you are not going to want to miss. The cash bar will open at 5:30 with a buffet dinner served at 6:30. Be prepared to listen to some of your favorite music and to learn more about it.

Begin your holiday season early with us on November 4 at the Tavern on The Lock, 24 South First Street, Fulton, NY. Advance sale reservations only ($30 per person).

Contact Friends of History at 315-598-4616 for more information.

