OSWEGO: All League selections for the 2021 Oswego Girls Lacrosse team are as follows:

1st Team All league – Lauren Kingsley (Senior)

2nd Team All League – Gianna Ruggio (Senior)

Honorable Mention – Amelia Ratsley (Senior)

Honorable Mention – Olivia Day (Senior)

Honorable Mention – Mia Fierro (Sophomore)

“I am very honored with the group who were selected this year to represent Oswego Girls Lacrosse Program,” said Coach Teddy Beers.” The four seniors who received selections were our captains this year and it is great to see them earn this as they graduate. We lose a lot of leadership as we say goodbye to these four seniors. Lauren was a rock for us on defense this year and was our vocal defensive player this season. Gianna plays hard all over the field and always gets other players involved. Amelia is a great 2 way player – she has played defense and offense and ran the field for us all season and we asked her to move around a lot this year. Olivia has been a solid goaltender for us for a few years and has always stepped up for us. It is never easy being a goalie and she always did it with a smile. Mia was our top scorer this season and out of the selections this season she will be the lone returner of this group next year. We will continue to look to her to be our offensive threat.”

It is always tough to say goodbye to a great group of seniors and they all deserve awards but this group of seniors were always smiling and pushing through every obstacle we have had thrown at us this season. It has been an honor to watch them play this season. And we wish them all well as they graduate this year. We will have several returners next season as we have a lot of juniors with us this year who will be our seniors next season. We are certainly looking forward to seeing who will step up and try and fill the departing senior shoes.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...