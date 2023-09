Oswego County – Following is a weekly update from Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District Superintendent Lynn Rhone for the week of 5/16/22 – 5/20/22.

Rhone discusses this week’s District Budget votes, along with the Elementary spring concert, and the upcoming Junior/Senior High School concert on June 1.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...