Altman Brings World Of Bubble Science To Hannibal’s Fairley Students

OSWEGO – For retired Oswego High School science teacher Thomas Altman, blowing bubbles is more than just a hobby.

Bubble enthusiast and author Altman recently visited Fairley Elementary in Hannibal to present a special outdoor assembly to young students on the science of bubbles. Armed with soap, polymer, water and dozens of homemade bubble wands and gadgets, Altman mesmerized students as he explained how bubbles are created, change color and eventually disappear.

“A soap bubble cycles through four different stages. You’ll see that it starts off as a purple hue, then transitions to red, goes to a golden color and then it becomes clear and disappears,” Altman explained.

Altman even has created a TikTok page, @thomasaltman42, with videos that have generated over 5 million views.

“During the pandemic, I became busy writing textbooks. That involved quite a bit of research, so when I would take a break from writing, I would create bubbles and bubble art – building geometric structures and coming up with new techniques to show the kids. I built a bubble construction kit and put together a book on how to use it. There’s a lot of science and research that goes into that, too,” Altman said.

The book is titled “Bubble Construction Kit: Build Amazing Bubble Structures,” with the intent of teaching readers and even street performers how to construct bubbles and problem-solve on their own.

Young students got the opportunity to practice using straws, bubble wands, and other tools to create their own bubble art in small groups outside, practicing their patience and fine motor skills.

“Bubbles are so much more than just a kid’s toy,” Altman said. “I always love seeing their faces light up and the ‘oohs and ahs’ when they discover that — with a little bit of practice — they can do this, too.”

