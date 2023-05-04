Amber Tickle Graduates From East Stroudsburg University

EAST STROUDSBURG, PA – Amber Tickle, of Oswego, N.Y. is among the 1,201 students who will receive degrees from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania during three commencement exercises on May 5 and May 6.

Graduate students will be honored on Friday, May 5 at 6:45 p.m. and two ceremonies for undergraduate students will be held on Saturday, May 6. The undergraduate ceremonies will take place at 8:45 a.m. (College of Health Sciences and College of Business and Management) and at 1:45 p.m. (College of Arts and Sciences and College of Education). All three ceremonies will be held in Koehler Fieldhouse.

A total of 955 bachelor’s degrees, 232 master’s degrees and 14 doctoral degrees will be awarded.

East Stroudsburg University, one of the 14 institutions in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, opened in 1893 as East Stroudsburg Normal School. Today, ESU is a comprehensive university in northeastern Pennsylvania offering 58 undergraduate programs, 21 master’s programs and two doctoral programs. Over 5,000 students are enrolled for the high quality, affordable, and accessible education ESU provides. Nearly 31,000 ESU alumni live in Pennsylvania.

