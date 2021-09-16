AMBOY, NY – The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center invites guests to enjoy an Amboy Amble.

On Sundays, September 26 and October 24 at 2:30 p.m., join the Center’s Environmental Educator for a guided walk, exploring the ever-changing ecological environment of the facility. Participants will actively search for woodland inhabitants and learn more about each find as it is discovered, during this unique nature study opportunity.

Also, on Saturday, October 16 at 2:30 p.m., visitors can experience the changes cooler weather brings to our wood as autumn paints the forest in hues of crimson and gold. Crisp days and chilly nights create a kaleidoscope of colors to enjoy on this guided nature program, Autumn Colors.

Pre-registration is required for all events. Please visit thatscooperativeextension.org/events for more details and to register. If you need assistance registering or more information, please contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County at 315-963-7286. There is a $4 fee per person with a family rate of $12.00. Children under the age of 3 are free.

These programs are designed for families; however, individuals may attend. Pre-registration for all programs is required. Fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a mask consistent with the New York State’s implementation of the recent CDC guidance. However, vaccinated individuals may choose to wear masks (or other acceptable face covering) and maintain social distancing at their own discretion.

Unvaccinated individuals are required to wear a mask (or other acceptable face covering) indoors and when six feet of social distancing is not possible outdoors, consistent with the New York State’s implementation of the recent CDC guidance.

Participants are still required to sign Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Assumption of the Risk and Waiver of Liability Relating to Covid-19 prior to attending the program.

The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center is located at 748 State Route 183 in eastern Oswego County, between Routes 13 and 69 near Williamstown. For information about the facility and its programming, call the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office Monday through Friday at 315-963-7286.

To find out about programming at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center before it’s published in the newspaper, find us on Facebook at http://tiny.cc/AmboyOnFB, and check our website at thatscooperativeextension.org/amboy-4-h-environmental-education-center.

Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities, and provides equal program and employment opportunities. Please contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if you have any special needs.

